Real Betis launch limited edition Naruto-themed jersey in Tokyo

Photo: @RealBetis
Real Betis have launched a special edition jersey in collaboration with Hummel, featuring the popular manga character Naruto.

The limited-release kit coincides with the club's second "Real Betis Week" event currently taking place in Tokyo as part of their international expansion strategy.

The design incorporates Betis' traditional green and white colors with the popular anime and manga culture of Naruto.

It features an asymmetrical sleeve design, stripes inspired by the manga, and the Naruto logo on the back of the neck.

Photos: @RealBetis

Limited to just 845 units, the Naruto-themed jersey is available for pre-order at €90 for adults and €85 for children.

It will be sold through the La Liga club's online store and in the physical stores at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, Lagoh Shopping Center, Aire Sur Shopping Center, and Avenida de la Constitución.

However, due to licensing agreements, the sale is limited to countries within the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.

