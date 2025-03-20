Real Betis launch limited edition Naruto-themed jersey in Tokyo

Real Betis have launched a special edition jersey in collaboration with Hummel, featuring the popular manga character Naruto.The limited-release kit coincides with the club's second "Real Betis Week" event currently taking place in Tokyo as part of their international expansion strategy.The design incorporates Betis' traditional green and white colors with the popular anime and manga culture of Naruto.It features an asymmetrical sleeve design, stripes inspired by the manga, and the Naruto logo on the back of the neck.

¡Os presentamos la nueva camiseta del Real Betis en homenaje a Naruto! 🌀💚



➡ https://t.co/qmec3h5YTY pic.twitter.com/dIrxmGaUhU — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) March 19, 2025

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here