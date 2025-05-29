Chelsea's 2025/26 home kit inspired by London culture
|Photo: Chelsea FC
In a bold tribute to the capital, the shirt features a textured clash print combining the club's iconic royal blue with a brighter tone.
Red and white trims subtly reference Chelsea's classic colour palette, whilst a bespoke monochrome crest ties it all together - giving the kit a fresh yet rooted identity.
A Love Letter to London
The design, created in partnership with Nike, draws inspiration from London architecture, including the historic Chelsea Town Hall.
The shirt is built using Nike's Dri-FIT ADV technology, designed to keep players and fans cool and dry during high-intensity moments.
With open-hole fabric in high-heat zones, the kit is tailored for performance without sacrificing comfort.
And, with the club still searching for a new long-term commercial partner, the shirt has no front-of-shirt sponsor, giving it a clean, classic look.
Available Now - Wear It With Pride
Chelsea's 2025/26 home shirt is now available in-store and online in men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Buy now at the official Chelsea store via Fanatics.
