Newcastle apologise and delete third kit launch video after Rising Sun flag backlash

Once a local, always a hero.

The new 25/26 Newcastle United third jersey, on-sale now 💙🧡



🗣️: @samfendermusic @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/GOgZ1Xt8VN — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 1, 2025

We have been alerted to the appearance of a flag in our recent third kit launch video that could inadvertently cause offence.



In response, we immediately removed the video from circulation and have taken steps to edit the visual from all future content.



We sincerely apologise for any offence caused.

The reaction to our new third kit with adidas has been special, but the launch video contained a scene that could inadvertently cause offence.



We apologise for that. We've removed the scene from the film to make sure that as many fans as possible can enjoy it.

