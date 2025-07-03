Newcastle apologise and delete third kit launch video after Rising Sun flag backlash
|Photo: @NUFC
The original video, launched on Monday, featured appearances from high-profile figures including popstar and life-long Toon fan Sam Fender, along with current and former players Alexander Isak, Tino Asprilla, and Jonas Gutiérrez.
The new strip, produced by adidas, draws inspiration from the club's vibrant 1997/98 away kit with a bold blue, green, and orange design.
Why Was the Video Removed?
Shortly after its release, eagle-eyed viewers flagged a visual that appeared to show a Rising Sun-style flag - historically linked to Japan's military during World War II.
Whilst the flag remains in use within Japan, it is a highly sensitive symbol in countries like South Korea, China, Singapore, and Russia, where it is associated with imperial aggression and wartime atrocities.
Upon learning of the issue, Newcastle promptly removed the video from all platforms and later uploaded an edited version without the controversial imagery.
Newcastle United's Statement
Once a local, always a hero.— Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 1, 2025
The new 25/26 Newcastle United third jersey, on-sale now 💙🧡
🗣️: @samfendermusic @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/GOgZ1Xt8VN
A club spokesperson said:
We have been alerted to the appearance of a flag in our recent third kit launch video that could inadvertently cause offence.The club reinforced their stance in a follow-up post on social media.
In response, we immediately removed the video from circulation and have taken steps to edit the visual from all future content.
We sincerely apologise for any offence caused.
The reaction to our new third kit with adidas has been special, but the launch video contained a scene that could inadvertently cause offence.No Malice Intended
We apologise for that. We've removed the scene from the film to make sure that as many fans as possible can enjoy it.
According to reports by The Northern Echo, the controversial flag was not supplied by Newcastle or adidas, but was brought to the video shoot by a supporter.
The filming took place at the Tyneside Irish Centre in Newcastle.
Importantly, the Rising Sun flag is currently banned by FIFA from international matches, and there were previous calls from South Korea to ban it from the 2020 Olympics - although organisers defended its inclusion as non-political.
On-Pitch Debut and Future Fixtures
Despite the brief controversy, excitement remains high for the club's third strip, which may debut on 16 August when Newcastle visit Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the Premier League 2025/26 season.
The shirt could also feature during pre-season matches in Singapore and South Korea - making the club’s swift handling of the flag issue especially timely and crucial.
