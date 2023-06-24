Arsenal remove new home kit after 'design error'

Arsenal have been forced to withdraw their new home shirt from sale due to a "design error."
The shirt, which was designed to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the club's "Invincibles" season, recently went on sale for a price of £110, but has had to be taken down after they incorrectly listed the results of the 38 league games that the Gunners played in that season.
Instead of showing all 38 results, the shirt only showed 32 of them.
adidas, the manufacturer of the shirt, later apologised for the error and confirmed that those who have already bought the kit will be entitled to a refund.
The 2023-24 Arsenal home authentic jerseys are temporarily unavailable while a design error is being corrected.
We are working closely with the club and our partners to ensure restocked jerseys are available as soon as possible, and are offering full refunds to fans who have already bought one.
This design error falls short of the standards we set ourselves as a brand, and we apologise to the club and its fans.
The "Invincibles" season was one of the most successful in Arsenal's history. The team went unbeaten throughout the entire Premier League campaign, becoming the only team in English top-flight history to do so.