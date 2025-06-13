Tottenham's 2025/26 kit launch pokes fun at infamous 'lasagne-gate' incident
Table of Contents
|Photo: tottenhamhotspur.com
As part of the launch campaign, themed "Take a Vow", Spurs legend Ledley King delivered a heartfelt message about loyalty to the badge, echoing the vows of a marriage.
But in a tongue-in-cheek moment, when King spoke about sticking together "in sickness and in health", a photo of a plate of lasagne flashed on screen.
TAKE A VOW 🤍— Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_MAS) June 3, 2025
Jersi terbaru 2025/26 kami kini boleh didapati secara eksklusif di Spurs! ✨
📲: https://t.co/6CMDoBiNaJ#SpursMY pic.twitter.com/myX6eBYRIC
A Throwback to 2006 Heartbreak
The cheeky image is a clear nod to the final day of the 2005/06 Premier League season, when Spurs saw their hopes of Champions League qualification dramatically collapse after a mysterious bout of food poisoning struck ten first-team players - just hours before a crucial match against West Ham United.
Key players including Michael Carrick, Robbie Keane, and Edgar Davids were hit with symptoms like vomiting and nausea after eating a pre-match buffet dinner, with lasagne widely blamed at the time.
Despite fielding a weakened side, Spurs managed to play the match but lost 2-1, whilst rivals Arsenal snatched the final Champions League spot in their last-ever game at Highbury.
Former midfielder Jermaine Jenas later described the episode as "horrendous", but almost two decades on, the club now seems able to look back and laugh.
Details of the New 2024/25 Home Kit
Tottenham's new home shirt features a classic white design with light grey and navy blue sleeves, a centralised crest, and bold red sponsor branding across the chest.
The Nike swoosh sits just beneath the club badge, adding a fresh twist to the minimalist design.
The kit is available now via the official Spurs store powered by Fanatics.
Fans might get a first glimpse of the shirt in action when Spurs take on Arsenal in a high-profile pre-season friendly in Hong Kong on 31 July.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
Post a Comment