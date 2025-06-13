Mursyid Effendi and bizarre own goal that earned FIFA lifetime ban

The Tiger Cup Incident

Football, like any professional sport, has its share of rules, punishments, and moments of controversy.But few stories are as bizarre as that of Mursyid Effendi, the Indonesian defender who was banned for life by FIFA after deliberately scoring an own goal during a competitive international match.Effendi is just one of 63 professional footballers who have received lifetime bans from football's global governing body.Whilst many were punished for offences like match-fixing, doping, or even violence against referees, Effendi's story is unique - and infamous.In 1998, Indonesia faced Thailand in the group stages of the Tiger Cup (now the ASEAN Championship).Heading into the final minutes of the match, the score was tied at 2-2.A draw would have seen Indonesia top the group, but that would also mean facing tournament hosts Vietnam, a team seen as strong favourites.In a shocking twist, Effendi turned towards his own goal and smashed the ball past his own goalkeeper, deliberately scoring an own goal to hand Thailand a 3-2 victory.The aim? To finish second in the group and face perceived weaker opposition - Singapore - in the semi-finals.The plan backfired spectacularly as Indonesia were knocked out in the semis, and Singapore went on to win the tournament.

FIFA's Reaction

Effendi's Career and Legacy

FIFA wasted no time in punishing the bizarre act, handing Effendi a lifetime ban from international football.Whilst he was never found guilty of match-fixing for personal gain, the deliberate manipulation of the match outcome breached the core values of sporting integrity.Effendi was a respected defender domestically, with over 250 appearances for Persebaya Surabaya, one of Indonesia's top-flight clubs.He later played briefly for Persiku Kudus before retiring in 2007.Internationally, 1998 was his breakout - and final - year, having earned five caps for the Garuda Warriors.Sadly, his name remains more associated with that one infamous moment than his club achievements.