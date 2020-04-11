How Roy Hodgson 'destroyed' Roberto Carlos at Inter Milan

Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos has hit out at Roy Hodgson for "destroying" him during their time together at Inter Milan.
Crystal Palace manager Hodgson worked with legendary full-back Carlos during the 1995/96 season at the San Siro.
Despite the World Cup-winner being a defender by trade, Hodgson disagreed and played Carlos in centre-midfield whilst opted to field Felice Centofanti in left-back throughout that campaign.
Needless to say, the now 47-year-old wasn't impressed when Alessandro Pistone was then signed to take the left back role on full-time, resulting in a desire to change club.
Carlos admitted in an interview with Spanish news outlet Marca that, despite having a good relationship, Hodgson's coaching ability left plenty to be desired.
Roy Hodgson destroyed me. He made me play in the centre of midfield.
I wasn't going to get a chance to play for Brazil like that and there was a Copa America in 1997.
It's not that we got on badly, it's that he didn't know much about football.
I spoke with [then-Inter president Massimo] Moratti and I asked him to let me go.
The legendary full back spent just a single season with the Nerazzurri, scoring seven goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.
He left Inter to join Real Madrid in 1996, and in his 11-year career at the Bernabéu established himself as one of the greatest left-backs of all time.