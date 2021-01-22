Michail Antonio lifts lid on THAT bizarre Christmas Day 2019 car crash

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has spoken for the first time about his 2019 Christmas Day car crash.
The 30-year-old found himself in hot water on Christmas Day in 2019, after crashing his Lamborghini into the bin shed of a family home at Balham in South London.
Thankfully nobody was hurt in the crash, but what cemented it as one of those unforgettable social media moments was that Antonio appeared out of the car dressed as a SNOWMAN.
Antonio was reportedly on his way to the West Ham team hotel ahead of a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Talking about the crash on the On The Judy Podcast, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest star explained:
It was Christmas Day. Still to this day it has hurt me. I miss that car. Basically, obviously I was driving - slippery road. In the car, it corners nicely, it holds the road, so was going 30/35mph on a 30mph road. It holds corners so I think I don't need to break, I'm just gonna go round the corner like I do all the time. Sick car.
As I go round the corner, it skids. So as it skids, I **** myself and I slam on the brakes - worst thing you could do on ice. Slam on the brakes, you just speed up, you're meant to just go with it kinda thing. Slam on the brakes, skid, I've just gone up the curb, but I don't really remember it, everything just happened so fast.
Then smoke comes out of the front of the car, and the engine is in the back so I'm thinking "the car is gonna blow up!", even though it's just the airbags. Having to jump out of the passenger side of the tiny car. It's a madness.
And the thing is, I was in a snowman costume as well. I don't get why I didn't take it off in there, sort it out.