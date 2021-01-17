Sivasspor bizarrely play in all-white kit for snowy match vs İstanbul Başakşehir

There was something of a unique situation in Turkey this weekend when Sivasspor played in their all-white away kit on a snow-covered pitch against İstanbul Başakşehir.
Snow started to fall around the 20th minute of the Turkish Super Lig game and by the start of the second half, the pitch at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium was completely white.
With pitch markings already barely visible as the snow continued to fall, it's almost impossible to see Sivasspor players, sporting their all-white kit from socks to shirt.
Whilst it probably wasn't much of an issue for the players to see each other at pitch level, it became quite difficult to follow for fans watching on TV.
Viewers on television could hardly make out the different between a Sivasspor player and the snow-covered field.
However, play went on and the match finished 1-1 as Danijel Aleksić and Hakan Arslan exchanged goals.