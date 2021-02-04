Man United fan trolls José Mourinho with full-page ad in Tottenham's local newspaper

José Mourinho has been mocked in the local paper by one Manchester United supporter who won £5,000 following Tottenham Hotspur's loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Tottenham served up another dismal performance against Brighton on Sunday as they were handed a 1-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium courtesy of a Leandro Trossard winner.
And whilst Spurs supporters will be down in the dumps, one United fan was over the moon.
Sahil Arora, from New Delhi, won £5,000 whilst playing fantasy football jackpot game Fantasy5 at the weekend - by betting against his team's former boss.
And to make sure Mourinho got the message, Sahil decided to take out a full-page advert in the Enfield Independent - Tottenham's local newspaper.
Sahil, who owns his own clothes business in New Delhi, also told the newspaper:
Even though he’s only scored once so far this season, I was telling Trossard and his Brighton team-mates "lads, it's only Tottenham" and was confident that they would do the business against Mourinho's men.
Thanks to Spurs for being, well, Spursy, I've won £5,000 playing Fantasy5 so I wanted to show my appreciation.
I'm sure José and Co will pick up a copy of the Enfield Independent after training and when they do, there's a trophy in there to say thanks. Hopefully it makes it into their empty trophy cabinet!