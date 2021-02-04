 Man United fan trolls José Mourinho with full-page ad in Tottenham's local newspaper | inside World Soccer


Man United fan trolls José Mourinho with full-page ad in Tottenham's local newspaper

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks on prior to the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester United and Juventus at Old Trafford on October 23, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom
Photo: Laurence Griffiths/GETTY IMAGES

José Mourinho has been mocked in the local paper by one Manchester United supporter who won £5,000 following Tottenham Hotspur's loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham served up another dismal performance against Brighton on Sunday as they were handed a 1-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium courtesy of a Leandro Trossard winner.

And whilst Spurs supporters will be down in the dumps, one United fan was over the moon.

Sahil Arora, from New Delhi, won £5,000 whilst playing fantasy football jackpot game Fantasy5 at the weekend - by betting against his team's former boss.

And to make sure Mourinho got the message, Sahil decided to take out a full-page advert in the Enfield Independent - Tottenham's local newspaper.

Photo: @WigginSanity

Sahil, who owns his own clothes business in New Delhi, also told the newspaper:

Even though he’s only scored once so far this season, I was telling Trossard and his Brighton team-mates "lads, it's only Tottenham" and was confident that they would do the business against Mourinho's men.

Thanks to Spurs for being, well, Spursy, I've won £5,000 playing Fantasy5 so I wanted to show my appreciation.

I'm sure José and Co will pick up a copy of the Enfield Independent after training and when they do, there's a trophy in there to say thanks. Hopefully it makes it into their empty trophy cabinet!

