Scottish soccer club axe commentator over half-time toilet break gaffe

Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical have relieved a member of their commentary team for telling viewers he went for a half-time "jobby" - a slang term used in Scotland for poo.
Bobby Bulloch thought he was having a laugh by announcing his movements during the half-time interval of their 2-1 home defeat to Ross County on Wednesday night.
He had been late to return for the second-half, and joked it was because he had been spending the interval in the restroom.
The full commentary can be heard in the video below.
"I went away for a jobby at half time."— Euan McTear (@emctear) February 4, 2021
"Had to squeeze quite a bit".
Scottish football commentary is undefeated. Sadly, this Hamilton commentator got sacked. I'd tune in again. pic.twitter.com/QwmBe8Aa2Y
Our match against Ross County was shown LIVE to at least 1000 supporters from both sets of fan bases.
We take great pride in our clubs media and with Hamilton being such a community focused and family oriented club, we cannot be making unprofessional remarks during a live broadcast.
Although this was a poor attempt at humour, the club didn't feel this was at all funny nor appropriate for a commentator to share.
A replacement will be arranged to accompany our main commentator for Sunday's match against Rangers. The club will be making no further comment on the matter.
Explaining what happened to the Scottish Sun, Bulloch said:
I've went over to get my phone, get my bottle of water and then I've had the belly rumble. There's only one place you can go and there's the toilet, sorry for painting that picture but that's the truth.
So I'm late, I can see the players are back on the pitch, I don't want to run and put them off with thinking, "who's this nutter running round the park?", so I just walked.
I get back up and then in the first instance I'm like right I've been late for my work, I need to make an excuse. But I didn't want to make an excuse, so I thought I'll just tell the truth.
So I put my mic on and said, "sorry I’m late". I couldn't think of an excuse so I just said it: "I'm sorry, I'm back, I just needed a jobby."
I thought I'm live on air kids could be listening, I'm not going to lie, so what language would kids use? That's why I said jobby and poo.
I'm absolutely baffled that I'm having to talk about this. The world's gone mad.