Tottenham trolled for selling Carabao Cup final merchandise

Tottenham Hotspur have been ridiculed on Twitter after releasing Carabao Cup final merchandise on the club's official website shop.
The North London club are just one game away from winning their first trophy in 13 years after beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 last month.
Spurs, who last claimed silverware in 2008 when they defeated Chelsea in the League Cup final, will face Manchester City at Wembley stadium on April 25th.
And it appears the Premier League side are keen to cash in with a collection of Carabao Cup-inspired merchandise - despite the final being over two months away.
The items featured in the range include pens, lanyards, mugs, keyrings and fridge magnets branded "Carabao Cup finalists" which are all available to buy on the club shop.
And it's fair to say it has not been well received.