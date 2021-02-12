 Tottenham trolled for selling Carabao Cup final merchandise | inside World Soccer


Tottenham trolled for selling Carabao Cup final merchandise

Friday, February 12, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley stadium on April 25th, 2021
Photo: @SpursOfficial

Tottenham Hotspur have been ridiculed on Twitter after releasing Carabao Cup final merchandise on the club's official website shop.

The North London club are just one game away from winning their first trophy in 13 years after beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 last month.

Spurs, who last claimed silverware in 2008 when they defeated Chelsea in the League Cup final, will face Manchester City at Wembley stadium on April 25th.

And it appears the Premier League side are keen to cash in with a collection of Carabao Cup-inspired merchandise - despite the final being over two months away.

The items featured in the range include pens, lanyards, mugs, keyrings and fridge magnets branded "Carabao Cup finalists" which are all available to buy on the club shop.

Tottenham Hotspur are selling Carabao Cup final merchandise
Photo: TottenhamHotspur.com - Official Spurs Shop

And it's fair to say it has not been well received.

Tottenham Hotspur have been trolled for selling Carabao Cup final merchandise
Photo: Twitter

on Friday, February 12, 2021
 
