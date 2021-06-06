Wesley Fofana clarifies photo of him wearing Arsenal shirt

A photo of Wesley Fofana wearing an Arsenal shirt has been making the rounds online, prompting a clarification from the Leicester City defender.
Signed from Ligue 1 side Saint-Étienne in the summer, Fofana has gone on to become one of the most highly-rated defenders in European football.
The 20-year-old slotted straight into the Foxes' starting XI following his move across the English channel, adjusting to the rigours of the Premier League with the assurance and self-confidence of a seasoned international.
Fofana capped off an outstanding debut season in England by helping Leicester win the FA Cup and secure a top-five finish in the Premier League for the second season in a row.
Naturally, with impressive performances comes interest and some Arsenal supporters thought they may have spotted a potential hint about the Gunners' plans for this summer's transfer window.
That is because a photo emerged online of Fofana on holiday in Dubai wearing an Arsenal shirt, prompting some Gunners fans to speculate that he could be hoping to move to the Emirates.
However, the chances of Arsenal signing Fofana this summer have now been shot after a red-faced Fofana took to Twitter to play down the significance of the image.