Belenenses forced to play with just NINE players vs Benfica amid Covid-19 outbreak

A Portuguese top-flight game between Belenenses and Benfica on Saturday ended in a farcical abandonment as the hosts started the game with only NINE men due to a Covid-19 crisis in their camp.
A Covid-19 outbreak in the squad meant that Belenenses could only field nine players for the match against 37-time champions.
It is believed that 17 players and staff tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the clash.
As a result of their limited numbers, goalkeepers João Monteiro and Álvaro Ramalho were named in Belenenses' starting side, with the former given the unenviable task of filling in at centre-back.
Unsurprisingly, Benfica ran riot in the first half, and they ran up a 7-0 advantage before the referee signalled for half-time.
And when one more went down injured just after the restart, the match was called off by the referee, as a team is not allowed to play with just six players.