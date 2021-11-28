 Belenenses forced to play with just NINE players vs Benfica amid Covid-19 outbreak | inside World Soccer


Belenenses forced to play with just NINE players vs Benfica amid Covid-19 outbreak

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Photo: @Millar_Colin

A Portuguese top-flight game between Belenenses and Benfica on Saturday ended in a farcical abandonment as the hosts started the game with only NINE men due to a Covid-19 crisis in their camp.

A Covid-19 outbreak in the squad meant that Belenenses could only field nine players for the match against 37-time champions.

It is believed that 17 players and staff tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the clash.

As a result of their limited numbers, goalkeepers João Monteiro and Álvaro Ramalho were named in Belenenses' starting side, with the former given the unenviable task of filling in at centre-back.

Unsurprisingly, Benfica ran riot in the first half, and they ran up a 7-0 advantage before the referee signalled for half-time.

The situation then went from bizarre to farcical when only seven Belenenses players emerged for the second half.

And when one more went down injured just after the restart, the match was called off by the referee, as a team is not allowed to play with just six players.

on Sunday, November 28, 2021
 
