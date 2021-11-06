Soccer match suspended due to fireworks aimed at players

There were horrific scenes on Friday evening as an Irish Premier League match between Waterford and Shamrock Rovers was disrupted by fireworks being aimed at players on the pitch.
Supporters in the away stand ignited the fireworks and threw them down onto the pitch, shortly after the hosts took the lead at the Waterford Regional Sports.
Players from both sides were sent ducking for cover as several explosions went off in and around them, whilst some even appeared to be set off in the crowd.
Most concerning of all, Waterford's Anthony Wordsworth was injured by the fireworks and received assistance from teammates after being struck twice.
Referee Rob Hennessy then decided to take the players back to the dressing room as boos rang around the ground to let the mindless offenders know exactly what the majority of the crowd thought of their actions.
An eight-minute suspension of play followed as police are said to have ejected a number of fans responsible for the fireworks from the stadium.
The match official eventually got the game back up and running, with Shamrock going on to record a 3-1 win.
