Can Newcastle buy their way out of their relegation fight?

Newcastle United went into January's international break on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win at Leeds United, giving the St James' Park faithful plenty to look forward to in the remainder of the season.
After pulling off a much-needed victory at Elland Road, the Magpies will be seeking back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season when they take on underperforming Everton on February 8.
Despite a thoroughly underwhelming first half of the season, Newcastle's hopes of staying in England's top-flight beyond the summer are still very much alive.
And it is now up to the insanely wealthy new owners to intervene in the transfer window to reinforce the club's bid to avoid relegation and deliver extra quality to Eddie Howe.
Eddie Howe - Man on a mission
Howe's last managerial engagement in the Premier League did not end well, as his Bournemouth side suffered relegation back in 2019/20, ending a five-year top-flight stay.
The 44-year-old severed ties with the club soon after and went on to turn down Celtic's offer to take over the team in May 2021.
However, Howe returned to the realm of management in November 2021 to try and save Newcastle from going down to the Championship.
In his 11 Premier League games in charge, the Englishman has recorded two wins (D5, L4), more than his predecessor Steve Bruce had in the opening ten games of the season (W0, D4, L6).
Howe's achievements are enough for a dreaded 18th-placed in the Premier League table as Newcastle languish a point adrift of 17th-placed Norwich with a game in hand.
Yet, there is still plenty of time for the highly-rated manager to orchestrate the Magpies' comeback.
What has been done so far?
Long-serving England international Kieran Trippier became Newcastle's first signing in the Saudi era, with the Magpies dashing out €14.4m to purchase his signature.
The 31-year-old right-back should bring in much-needed quality both defensively and offensively, with his deadly crossing ability expected to add a new dimension to the Tynesiders' attack.
Soon after Trippier, the good Newcastle United news continued as the St James' Park outfit completed the acquisition of Chris Wood, who has been one of the most dominant out-and-out strikers in the Premier League over the past half-decade.
Despite Wood's lacklustre scoring return at Burnley, his aerial strength and impressive physical attributes have often been off the charts in England's top-flight.
However, it may not be enough for Newcastle to preserve their Premier League status.
What could be done?
Per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes could be on the verge of moving to St James' Park.
However, Newcastle have yet to resolve payment terms with Les Gones over the Brazilian midfielder's €40m switch to the Premier League.
Guimaraes has developed into one of the most highly-rated deep-lying midfielders in France and could be a perfect addition to Howe's depleted midfield department as rumours of his departure dominate Ligue 1 news headlines.
Meanwhile, the Magpies are reportedly working on landing Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard, which could prove a season-changing move for the Tyneside outfit.
Despite the winger's disappointing first half of the season at Old Trafford, you do not have to look beyond his last season's exploits at West Ham to grasp his impact at his peak powers.
Lingard tallied nine goals in just 16 appearances for the Hammers in the second half of the season and he could be the difference between relegation and salvation.
