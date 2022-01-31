February 2022: Best matches to watch across Europe

Let's take a look at the four most exciting European matches to watch on live football streaming sites in February 2022.
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League, February 19
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will trade tackles in a blockbuster Premier League showdown at the Etihad.
While Southampton's stubborn showing at St Mary's held Man City to a 1-1 draw, ending their run of 12 consecutive league defeats, Spurs suffered their first top-flight defeat under Antonio Conte last time out.
Chelsea cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory in their all-London match-up at Stamford Bridge on the eve of the international break, ending Conte's nine-match unbeaten start to his new adventure in the nation's capital.
But while Pep Guardiola's men appear to be waltzing away with their second successive Premier League title, Tottenham cannot afford a slip-up if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League.
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga, February 5
A mouth-watering encounter between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena will serve to headline the Bundesliga news as Germany gets back to football action after January's international window.
Though the Red Bull outfit are relatively new to top-flight proceedings, they have already established themselves as fierce rivals to the record-time German champions.
However, after holding the Bavarians to four consecutive Bundesliga draws, Leipzig have lost their last two meetings, including a thumping 4-1 defeat in the reverse fixture back in September.
Led by new boss Domenico Tedesco, Die Roten Bullen strung together three consecutive league triumphs before the international break and will be looking to build on that momentum against a mighty Bayern.
Inter Milan vs AC Milan - Serie A, February 5
The 176th Derby della Madonnina in Serie A will be one of the most significant matches between Inter Milan and AC Milan in recent history as the old foes battle it out for domestic supremacy.
With four points separating the sides and the Nerazzurri having a game in hand, Stefano Pioli's men could be facing their final opportunity to stay in the title race.
But the Rossoneri are winless in their last two top-flight clashes against bitter rivals, including a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season, while winning just one of their last ten league H2Hs as nominal visitors.
Given Inter's ongoing run of 14 Serie A outings without losing, Milan will have to defy the odds at the Giuseppe Meazza to remain in contention for the crown.
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid - La Liga, February 6
Camp Nou is the venue as an out-of-sorts Barcelona take on defending champions Atletico Madrid in a handsomely-looking La Liga top-five six-pointer.
Barcelona are often a favourite of fans worldwide searching for soccer streams, but that popularity has suffered a blow this season with their poor form and the departure of club legend Lionel Messi last summer.
Both sides experienced identical fortunes in their last three league games going into the international break (W2, D1), with the visitors harbouring a slender one-point lead ahead of the kick-off.
Despite racking up a six-game unbeaten run in La Liga, Xavi's men have alternated between victories and draws in that sequence, highlighting their frustrating lack of consistency.
In the meantime, Los Colchoneros have bounced back from a four-match losing league streak and will be aiming to stay on the upwards trajectory against familiar foes.