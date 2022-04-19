Double red card shown for SAME tackle in Gillingham vs Fleetwood game

Two players being sent off in the same tackle really does not happen much at all but that was the case during Gillingham's 0-0 draw with Fleetwood Town on Monday.
Both Gillingham and Fleetwood are fighting for their lives at the bottom of League One so it's little surprise that things got fairly heated.
In the 78th minute, Gills striker Charlie Kelman and Fleetwood's Paddy Lane went lunging into a 50-50 challenge against each other.
The ball was there to be one but both players recklessly jumped in two-footed and were not in control.
Players from both sides quickly swarmed referee James Linington attempting to disingenuously convince him that their team-mate was an innocent victim.
And in a rare sighting, the referee felt the actions of both players warranted a red card and promptly sent the pair off.
The official showed a red card to Lane while he was still on the ground getting treatment before then also dismissing Kelman to the surprise of many inside the ground.