ITV's coverage of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace interrupted by the LION KING

ITV were at the centre of an embarrassing gaffe on Sunday as their coverage briefly cut to the Lion King midway through the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.
The two London clubs were facing each other today in front of a packed out Wembley.
However, ITV viewers were left baffled as the game disappeared from their screens in the 66th minute and was replaced by a scene from 1994 animated hit Lion King.
Strong work as ever from ITV, cutting from live coverage of the FA Cup semi final to The Lion King. pic.twitter.com/jKVSiGdhqq— David (@davidclewis) April 17, 2022
Chelsea went on to win the match 2-0 and will play Liverpool in the final.
It was the latest in a long line of howlers from ITV with its football coverage.
Back in 2009, the broadcaster missed Dan Gosling's extra-time winner for Everton in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool after cutting to an advert break.
At the World Cup the following year, ITV cameras missed England's opening goal against the United States after cutting away to adverts.