Super agent Mino Raiola's death reports are FALSE

Football super agent Mino Raiola is in a serious condition in hospital, despite earlier reports he had passed away.
Raiola was hospitalised in January and underwent surgery, although his nature of his illness was never confirmed, and it was claimed early on Thursday afternoon by Italian media that he had passed away.
Multiple Italian news outlets wrongly claimed that the 54-year-old super agent had passed away, which was quickly reported around the world, despite the fact that both his family and press office denied the reports.
Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Intensive Care Unit at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, then told ANSA that Raiola was still alive and fighting, but in serious condition.
He is struggling, but he is still alive. I am outraged by phone calls from so-called journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting.
The super agent himself then commented on the reports on both his Twitter account.
The current condition of Raiola remains a little unclear and many fear that he'll pass away at some point soon as a result of the illness.
Raiola represents some of the most influential players in the world of football and is known for his shrewd bargaining skills with some of the biggest clubs around the world.
His current clients includes Zlatan Ibrahimović, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs de Ligt, Mario Balotelli and Marco Verratti.
UPDATE: The Raiola family later officially announced the passing of the super-agent on Saturday.