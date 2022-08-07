Soccer player misses OWN WEDDING to finalise transfer

A Sierra Leone Soccer player missed his own wedding day in order to complete his move to Swedish club Malmö.
And as if that wasn't crazy enough, he sent his brother in his place instead!
Sierra Leone international Mohamed Buya Turay signed for Malmö after a spell playing in the Chinese Super League both Hebei China Fortune and Henan Songshan Longmen.
Turay and his fiance Suad Baydoun had set their nuptials on July 21 in his native Sierra Leone, but unfortunately for him, his new club wanted him to link up with the squad on the very day, handing him a dilemma.
It was logical that Turay would not be able to be in both places at once, so he asked his brother to take his place for the wedding.
🌟🐐🦁🇸🇱 I married my sweetheart, wife and my Best friend today!!! What an amazing human being!!! And What a blessing!!! Mrs SBT💞💍 Suad Baydoun— Mohamed Buya Turay 🇸🇱 (@turay_buya) July 31, 2022
I can’t wait to enjoy life with you together soboti 😃🤦🏾♂️. pic.twitter.com/nEw4siV0QF
We got married on July 21 in Sierra Leone. But I wasn't there because Malmo asked me to come here earlier.
We took the pictures in advance. So it looks like I was there but I wasn't. My brother had to represent me at the wedding itself.
Turay admitted that he still has not been reunited with his now wife, but promised they would honeymoon together - eventually.
I will try to get her to Sweden and Malmö now so she can be close to me. She will live here with me.
First, we [Malmö] are going to win the league, and then I will go on a honeymoon.
Turay made his debut for Malmö in the Europa League on Thursday, coming off the bench in a 3-0 win over Diddeleng.