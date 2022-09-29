FIFA World Cup 2022 betting odds: Who will win?

Despite the controversy, Qatar was awarded the hosting rights for this tournament and will hold matches at eight sites spread across five cities. Qatar receives an automatic bid as the hosting nation and will compete in Group A of the Group Stage matches.
It's just too hot in Qatar to be playing soccer in June. That is why FIFA's decision to move this year's World Cup to November was made. For the first time in history, the world's most popular athletic event will be held around Thanksgiving.
For quite some time, World Cup betting services have been attempting to gain an understanding of this year's competition. In terms of sports betting, the FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest professional football leagues that attract the biggest number of bettors worldwide. If you click here for a 22Bets Review, you can find that football is the most popular sport even for bookies.
With that said, how are the odds for the World Cup 2022 looking right now? Who are the bookies banking on to win the championship? Here are the things that you should know.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Who is the top favorite?
Right now, here are the odds for the top teams participating in the upcoming World Cup. These are accurate at the time of writing. However, be reminded that these odds might change from time to time and the favorites may change in ranking and position.
● Brazil: +450
● France: +550
● England: +600
● Spain: +750
● Argentina: +750
● Germany: +900
● Belgium: +1200
● Netherlands: +1200
● Portugal: +1400
● Denmark: +2800
● Uruguay: +5000
● Croatia: +5000
● Senegal: +8000
● Switzerland: +8000
● United States: +10000
● Wales: +10000
● Poland: +10000
● Mexico: +10000
● Serbia: +10000
● Ecuador: +1500
Brazil hasn't won a World Cup since 2002, but oddsmakers still label them the favorites every four years. Brazil's +450 2022 World Cup odds are once again the best in the field. Talent is unquestionably unquestionable. Neymar is Tite's primary guy, even though the PSG star has battled to keep healthy in recent years. Brazil's +450 World Cup betting odds are viable since this team has no visible flaws. The lack of success in previous events is a bit of a puzzle, but this is an undeniably deserving favorite.
France last won the World Cup in 2018. That was France's first victory after a 20-year drought. For his heroics in Russia, Kylian Mbappe earned the Best Young Player title, and the PSG star will be among the favorites to win the Golden Boot this time around. France defeated Spain in the Nations League late last year, which was an encouraging indication given their poor performance at the Euros last summer. After regaining favor with the national team, Karim Benzema will join Mbappe in the attack. Antoine Griezmann is also a foregone conclusion following a stunning performance in Russia.
England appears to be a rising team. Last summer's Euros saw the Three Lions reach the finals, where they were defeated on penalties by Italy. England is one of the youngest teams in the Qatari field, making them an intriguing betting possibility. The lack of experience might be an issue, however the majority of the young players on the squad play club football for some of Europe's top clubs.
Interestingly enough, some experts predict Argentina to win this World Cup. Lionel Messi has had his fair share of disappointment in his international career, but he did ultimately lead Argentina to a big trophy with a victory in last summer's Copa America. Messi's team came close to winning the 2014 world cup, but they were defeated in extra time by Germany. He's not getting any younger, and there's a decent possibility this will be Messi's final chance to win a World Cup while he's still in his athletic prime.
Argentina's +750 World Cup odds are fascinating since this may be the finest Argentine squad, we've seen surrounding Messi at a World Cup. Given their track record of a letdown, I'm hesitant to put too much faith in what they're selling, but they do have a good chance of being the last team remaining.