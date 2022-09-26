Harry Maguire blames 'clickbaits' for media criticism

Under-fire Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has accused critics of using his name to generate "clicks".
The 29-year-old has endured months of abuse and criticism because of his performances in the Red Devils shirt.
Maguire started the first two games this Premier League season as Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford inflicted humbling defeats on United.
Since then, United boss Erik ten Hag has dropped the England international to the bench in favour of Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez.
And Maguire has now come to his own defence, saying negative stories about him are only done for "clicks".
Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Leicester City man said:
On my form, I don't know what has been said, I don't really read about it. I am working hard on the training pitch to make sure I am ready for when my opportunity comes. That is all that I can do to try and help the team.
I am not concentrating on anybody else and what people are saying, I think if people can make a story about me, I am Manchester United captain, it is going to make big news.
So that is the reason they do it, they like the clicks and things like that.