Jürgen Klopp blamed for Sadio Mané's Liverpool departure

Former Liverpool midfielder Salif Diao has suggested Jürgen Klopp should be partly blamed for Sadio Mané's decision to leave Anfield this summer.
Mané spent six years on Merseyside after arriving from Southampton for £34 million in 2016, managing 269 appearances and scoring 120 goals.
The 30-year-old played a vital role as Liverpool won every major club trophy in the last six seasons, including the Premier League and the Champions League.
However, Mané opted to end his time at Anfield in the summer and with one year left on his contract, the Senegal international joined Bayern Munich for £35 million.
And Mané's compatriot and former Reds player Diao has hinted at a breakdown in relations with his manager as the reason for the Senegalese's departure.
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Diao said:
I think he has been here for a couple of years and I think at some point he thought he did not have the love that he needed really, here at Anfield. I'm not talking about the fans, for him I think it was more with the manager.
Things weren't really going on as they should be so that's why he decided to go for a new challenge.
I think as a top player, every time you stay four, five years at a top club, sometimes it's good to go for a new challenge.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have also struggled without the forward as they look to bed in Darwin Núñez as Mané's replacement.
Everyone knew it would be hard. For any player coming in, it would be hard to take his place.
I think people didn't realise the hard work [Mané] has been doing here at Liverpool.