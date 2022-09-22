 Willian recalls last-minute U-turn on Spurs transfer in 2013 | inside World Soccer


Willian recalls last-minute U-turn on Spurs transfer in 2013

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Willian of Chelsea battles with Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on November 29, 2015 in London, England
Photo: Mike Hewitt/GETTY IMAGES

Willian has lifted the lid on why he made a last-minute decision to sign for Chelsea rather than London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013.

The Brazilian winger was in London completing a medical at Spurs and on the verge of signing for them from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala when he received news of an offer from Chelsea.

In a recent interview with Simon Johnson from The Athletic, the 34-year-old acknowledged that once he became aware of Chelsea's interest, the Blues were the only option for him.

I was in London for two weeks, waiting, waiting for Tottenham to decide because they were in a situation where Gareth Bale was in the process of leaving them to join Real Madrid.

Liverpool were also interested. I wasn't sure about Chelsea. They'd shown interest but it wasn't so firm at first.

Chelsea came on the day I was going to sign the contract with Spurs. I was at Tottenham's training ground to finalise the deal when the call came. My agent said to me, "Chelsea just called me and they want you". I said, "OK, I want to go there!".

Then I left the training ground and went back to the hotel. It was a difficult situation because I'd agreed more or less to join Spurs, but in my mind was only Chelsea.

Once the deal between Anzhi and Chelsea was agreed, I only wanted to go there. It was the best decision of my career.

Chelsea would then pay the Russian club £31.95 million for Willian and the rest would be history.

Willian went on to make 336 appearances over a seven-year career with the Blues, picking up five major honours, two of which were Premier League titles.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Thursday, September 22, 2022
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License