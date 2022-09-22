Willian recalls last-minute U-turn on Spurs transfer in 2013

Willian has lifted the lid on why he made a last-minute decision to sign for Chelsea rather than London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013.
The Brazilian winger was in London completing a medical at Spurs and on the verge of signing for them from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala when he received news of an offer from Chelsea.
In a recent interview with Simon Johnson from The Athletic, the 34-year-old acknowledged that once he became aware of Chelsea's interest, the Blues were the only option for him.
I was in London for two weeks, waiting, waiting for Tottenham to decide because they were in a situation where Gareth Bale was in the process of leaving them to join Real Madrid.
Liverpool were also interested. I wasn't sure about Chelsea. They'd shown interest but it wasn't so firm at first.
Chelsea came on the day I was going to sign the contract with Spurs. I was at Tottenham's training ground to finalise the deal when the call came. My agent said to me, "Chelsea just called me and they want you". I said, "OK, I want to go there!".
Then I left the training ground and went back to the hotel. It was a difficult situation because I'd agreed more or less to join Spurs, but in my mind was only Chelsea.
Once the deal between Anzhi and Chelsea was agreed, I only wanted to go there. It was the best decision of my career.
Chelsea would then pay the Russian club £31.95 million for Willian and the rest would be history.
Willian went on to make 336 appearances over a seven-year career with the Blues, picking up five major honours, two of which were Premier League titles.