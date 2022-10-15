Andy Carroll takes not-so-subtle dig at ex-WBA and Newcastle boss Steve Bruce

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll opted against paying tribute to his former manager Steve Bruce following his West Bromwich Albion sacking.
Bruce was relieved of his duties as West Brom boss on Monday after falling to 22nd in the Championship, following a run of one win and eight draws from 13 matches.
Carroll, who is currently at Reading, worked with Bruce at the Baggies last campaign and at Newcastle for two seasons, but there is clearly no love lost between the pair.
Speaking to the media ahead of Reading's clash with the Baggies, the 33-year-old paid little sympathy to Bruce's recent departure by firing a brutal dig at his former boss.
It's always sad to see people get the sack. Especially when we were guaranteed three points at the weekend.
It is a shame but that's football. You don't get the results, it's a business at the end of the day.
That's why you have to keep the lads together and work hard as a manager and get the lads working hard for you.