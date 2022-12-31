OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi's Al-Nassr

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have confirmed the signing of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portugal captain will reportedly receive the biggest salary ever in football history at more than €200million per year including commercial deals.
The contract will run until 2025, whilst the full deal is believed to run over seven years in total - with Ronaldo taking on an ambassadorial role once he hangs up his boots.
A statement from Al-Nassr read:
This is more than history in the making.
This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves.
Welcome, Cristiano, to your new home.
The 37-year-old left Manchester United upon the mutual termination of his contract in November and has been available on a free transfer ever since.
The decision to leave by mutual consent came after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan in which he took aim at numerous members of the club's hierarchy, making his position at the club untenable.