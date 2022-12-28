Rafael Leao of AC Milan and Portugal has stated that he is "committed" to the Rossoneri despite links to Manchester United. However, the 23-year-old has not ruled out separating himself from the Serie A giants in the future.
The forward joined the Italian club midway through 2019 from the French club LOSC Lille. With his contract expiring in the middle of 2024, however, Chelsea and the Red Fallen Angels are attempting to secure the youngster's services.
However, speaking to RDP Africa via Tuttomercatoweb, Leao admitted he was open to a transition to the Chief Association. Nonetheless, the forward is currently focused on Milan.
The Portugal international began his career with Wearing CP. He subsequently moved to Ligue 1 before joining Serie A. At Rossoneri, the 23-year-old had some breathing room to settle in.
Nevertheless, Leao emerged as a key player for the Italian team last season, when they won the Scudetto after an 11-year drought. He has become an indispensable player for Stefano Pioli.
Milan are currently second in the Serie A standings and are attempting to defend their championship. Once again, the Portuguese star has been their main attraction. In 20 appearances this season, the 23-year-old has scored seven goals and provided nine assists.
The Italian squad's star also contributed to Fernando Santo's 2022 World Cup squad. In Qatar, he scored against Ghana and Switzerland. Despite this, operating system Navegadores were unable to advance past Morocco in the quarterfinals.
The forward line recently lost a player due to the unfortunate departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese emblem was beginning to get regular starts under Erik ten Witch in our final couple of games prior to the midseason break.
Currently, the Red Demons have just one normal number nine remaining in Anthony Military. Nonetheless, Marcus Rashford is also capable of leading the charge. Overall, will Old Trafford acquire Leao to replace his compatriot in Manchester? We should observe passively.
Source: mostbet