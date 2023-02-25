Ex-Newcastle flop tries to tout Carabao Cup final tickets for more than £2k

Newcastle United fans have been left furious after ex-striker Nile Ranger was seen trying to sell match tickets of Sunday's Carabao Cup final on social media.
The Magpies will go head-to-head with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at Wembley in the club's first league cup final appearance since 1976.
With Eddie Howe's side aiming to get their hands on their first piece of major silverware sine 1955, tens of thousands of Geordies will descend on London hoping to roar their team to victory.
Many fans are desperate to get their hands on tickets and, one former Newcastle player has seemingly taken advantage of the understandable desperation.
Ranger, who is currently a free agent, took to social media to post an advertisement for his tickets with some outrageous prices quoted.
The 31-year-old quoted prices starting from £2150 per ticket for the Newcastle end at Wembley, and prices starting from £1150 per ticket for the Red Devils end.
Given the most expensive standard ticket sold by Newcastle to fans for the game was at a reasonable rate of £100, Ranger's quoted prices are a disgrace.
There was understandable outrage from a number of supporters as their former player priced fans out of attending the game.
Ranger spent four years - making 51 appearances - with the Magpies, but has had his career disrupted by his off-field behaviour.
In 2011, Ranger caused outrage after he was caught posing for a picture with a gun.
He was convicted of assaulting two police officers in October 2012 and given a conditional discharge.
And in 2017 Ranger pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud and was sentenced to eight months in jail.