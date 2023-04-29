Alexander Isak draws comparison with Thierry Henry after sublime assist vs Everton

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak has been compared to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry following his stunning assist against Everton on Thursday night.
The Sweden international was in blistering form during Newcastle's 4-1 win at Goodison Park, including an outrageous piece of skill to set up Jacob Murphy for the Magpies' fourth goal.
Isak picked up the ball on halfway and skipped past three defenders on a mesmerising run before crossing for Murphy to tap into an empty net.
An absolutely breathtaking assist from Alex Isak. 🤤🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/NTO1AzoZBQ— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 27, 2023
Yes, I can, I can see the comparisons there.
Everyone is different, there are no two players that are the same, but I do think he has some of the characteristics Thierry had.
He's certainly got the speed and a similar build and frame. The footwork for the assist was truly remarkable, really, and I think he's got a lot of potential to improve and get better. But it's been a great start for him here.
Eyebrows were raised when Newcastle signed the 23-year-old in a £63 million deal from Real Sociedad in their search for added firepower, but their faith has been richly rewarded.
Isak has scored 10 goals in 11 Premier League starts, during an impressive first season punctuated with injury issues.