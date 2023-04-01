Belgian soccer player rushed to hospital after going airborne in horror crash

OH Leuven midfielder Sofian Kiyine is in hospital after a car accident which saw his vehicle crash through the wall of a sports hall.
Kiyine, who was born in Belgium but has represented Morocco at age group level, lost control of his vehicle and smashed straight through the glass window of a sports centre in Liège, Belgium.
A video, captured on CCTV, showed the scary moment Kiyine's car was launched from the roundabout into the air.
Speaking to LaLazioSiamoNoi.it, Kiyine's agent Luciano Malagnini said:
He has a few vertebrae out of place, but nothing that will stop him returning to football and his life is not in danger.
He never lost consciousness and they had to sedate him at the hospital because he was so agitated, but the tests showed he is essentially unharmed. They are keeping him there for a few days for more tests, I think within 10 days or so he will be back in training.
It has been reported that there were children in the building at the time of the accident, although fortunately they had left the hall area moments before the crash.
Just before, two teams of children were playing indoor football in that hall. Fortunately they had already left when the crash happened, or it could've been a massacre.
Photos on Twitter claim to show the wreckage of the vehicle, with debris on the floor of the hall.
Even just looking at the footage of the crash, I think it must be a miracle, an angel saved him and didn't want there to be death today.
I daren't think what might've happened if that had been a wall rather than glass.
It is not yet clear as to what speed Kiyine was travelling when his car took the harrowing deflection off the roundabout but the speed limit on the road he was on is 55 mph.