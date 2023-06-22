Inter Miami goalie hospitalised after being bitten by SPIDER

Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman was bitten by a spider at the zoo on Monday, and was hospitalised for three days.
His wife, Nathalie den Dekker, shared the news on Instagram, saying that the spider bite was "poisonous" and that Marsman had been "very sick."
Marsman was released from the hospital on June 22, 2023, and is said to be recovering at home.
The type of spider that bit Marsman is not known, but it is believed to be a venomous species. Spider bites can cause a variety of symptoms, including pain, swelling, redness, and nausea. In some cases, spider bites can be serious and even fatal.
Marsman is expected to miss some time due to the spider bite, but it is not yet clear how long he will be out.
The incident has served as a reminder of the dangers of spiders, even in tropical climates like Miami. If you are bitten by a spider, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.