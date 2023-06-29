James Maddison removes 2012 anti-Tottenham tweets prior to Spurs move

James Maddison has had a social media cleanse and removed some old anti-Tottenham Hotspur tweets before his move to White Hart Lane.
The 26-year-old joined Tottenham on Wednesday after five seasons at Leicester City, where he scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists in 203 appearances.
But before finalising the move, Maddison has been forced to go back through his old tweets and delete those bashing the North London club.
The tweets, which were posted by a young Maddison in 2012 and 2013, were critical of Tottenham and their star player Gareth Bale.
The England international was part of Coventry City's youth team at the time of the tweets, which are no longer available on his account along with every other tweet before 2019.
The deleting of tweets is reminiscent of Matt Doherty when he too joined the club.
*Delete* 😬— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2020
