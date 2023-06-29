Mexican female soccer player joins OnlyFans after 'public demand'

Stunning female soccer player Nikkole Teja has decided to join the popular adult content platform, OnlyFans, after receiving requests from her fans.
The 23-year-old Mexican regularly posts revealing snaps of herself on Instagram in tight bikinis.
And after getting fans hot under the collar, Teja has decided to monetise her popularity and cater to the demands of her fans.
Responding to the requests of her devoted supporters, she recently announced her decision to join OnlyFans.
Last year, Teja joined Necaxa in the Liga MX Femenil, but poor results ended in a contract termination in January and she has been without a club since then.
It is unclear whether the beauty will sign for a new club or focus on her off-field career.
Teja has more than 370,000 followers on Instagram and she often showcases her beauty and confidence through stunning photos of herself in dresses and underwear.
Teja is not the first soccer player to turn to OnlyFans after former Charlton Athletic player Madelene Wright moved to become a model on the platform in 2021.