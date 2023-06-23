Saudi Arabian club confirm Mohamed Salah signing

Hearts were very briefly in mouths among Liverpool fans after learning that Mohamed Salah has agreed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Adalah.
You could have been forgiven for thinking the story was about Liverpool's Egyptian King following the influx of players swapping Europe for Saudi Arabia.
However, the player in question was not the Reds star, just his namesake who signed for Al-Adalah earlier this week.
Liverpool fans were able to see the funny side and took to Twitter to speak of their relief.