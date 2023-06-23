 Saudi Arabian club confirm Mohamed Salah signing | inside World Soccer


Saudi Arabian club confirm Mohamed Salah signing

Friday, June 23, 2023

Saudi Arabian club confirm Mohamed Salah signing
Photo: @MoSalah

Hearts were very briefly in mouths among Liverpool fans after learning that Mohamed Salah has agreed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Adalah.

You could have been forgiven for thinking the story was about Liverpool's Egyptian King following the influx of players swapping Europe for Saudi Arabia.

However, the player in question was not the Reds star, just his namesake who signed for Al-Adalah earlier this week.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Adalah confirm Mohamed Salah signing
Photo: @aladalahclub

Liverpool fans were able to see the funny side and took to Twitter to speak of their relief.

Liverpool fans reacts to the news about Mohamed Salah signing for Al-Adalah
Photo: Twitter

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Friday, June 23, 2023
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License