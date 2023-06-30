Shrewsbury produce Sensible Soccer-themed transfer announcement video

League One side Shrewsbury Town announced the arrival of Morgan Feeney with a Sensible Soccer-themed video.
A Sensible™️ post for a former @Everton youth captain.#Salop 🔷🔶 pic.twitter.com/XIN2BJajYf— Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsburytown) June 28, 2023
Sensible Soccer was a popular video game in the 1990s and is considered one of the greatest football games of all time.
The game was known for its arcade-style gameplay and its large roster of teams, including Shrewsbury.
Needless to say, their supporters loved the iconic skit.