Shrewsbury produce Sensible Soccer-themed transfer announcement video

Friday, June 30, 2023

Photo: @shrewsburytown

League One side Shrewsbury Town announced the arrival of Morgan Feeney with a Sensible Soccer-themed video.


Sensible Soccer was a popular video game in the 1990s and is considered one of the greatest football games of all time.

The game was known for its arcade-style gameplay and its large roster of teams, including Shrewsbury.

Needless to say, their supporters loved the iconic skit.

Photo: Twitter

