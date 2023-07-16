Bayern Munich confident of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß is confident of bringing Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to Germany.
Kane has been heavily linked with a move away from North London having entered the final year of his contract.
The 29-year-old has already been the subject of two reported bids by Bayern, with Spurs swiftly knocking back their proposals.
But the Bundesliga giants appear determined to keep pushing to sign Kane this summer, with Hoeneß claiming promises have been made from the England captain's side.
Speaking to German TV station Sport1, Hoeneß said:
Harry Kane has very clearly signalled that his decision was made. If he keeps his word we will sign him.
Tottenham will have to give up, we've to get an asking price from [Spurs chairman Daniel] Levy.
Harry Kane now wants to play in European competitions. Tottenham won't be there next season, we will be there.
What we really liked about Harry Kane is his agents, his father, brother - they’re very pleasant people.
It remains to be seen whether Levy would be prepared to offload Kane, as they still look to convince him to pen fresh terms.
Spurs hope a whopping salary worth £400,00-a-week will be enough to persuade their skipper into staying.