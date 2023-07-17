Ex-Liverpool flop claims talking to water makes it pure

Former Southampton and Liverpool forward Rickie Lambert has suggested that talking to water positively makes it clean.
The 41-year-old has never been afraid to speak his mind and has aired many of his views on social media.
In a recent clip going viral on social media, the ex-England international spoke in a group chat about the benefits of talking nicely to water as opposed to being mean to it.
Rickie Lambert is on some mega gear because he can’t be serious with this pic.twitter.com/GUifeuexRW— luke (@louorns) July 15, 2023
They've [scientists] done a test where you spoke positively to one glass of water, froze it, spoke negatively to another glass of water, froze it. Then [they] examined the ice. The negativity water was full of holes and blackness. The glass of water that was spoke to positively was full of crystals.
They've done experiments to the word, to the word, and the water responded the same way every time if you spoke to it a certain way.
The one word where water responds in the most beautiful way and [produced] the most beautiful crystals is showing gratitude to water. So everything I was saying about manifestation is it down to showing gratitude.
It is possible that Lambert's claims are based on his own personal experiences, but there is no way to know for sure whether or not his claims are true.
Unsurprisingly, many were left perplexed by Lambert's theory.