Man Utd fan makes TWO-HOUR film of David de Gea mistakes

A Manchester United fan looks ready to see the back of David de Gea after making a feature-length film documenting the goalkeeper's errors across his career.
Friday marks a hugely significant day for the Red Devils, as long-serving goalkeeper de Gea sees his contract expire at the club.
The shot-stopper, who has been at United since 2011, has by no means been shy of success during his time at the club given his Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League winner's medals.
However, performances have waned in recent years and his errors in goal have been a cause for one fan to upload an extensive compilation of his blunders.
Titled "David de Gea: Fraud", it highlights pretty much all of the mistakes he has made from his debut season to the present day.
Failed clearances and saves, as well as poor positioning, make various appearances throughout.
David De Gea: Fraud pic.twitter.com/7hlAwvnpa9— 𝙇𝙈 🔪 (@EriksButcher) July 1, 2023