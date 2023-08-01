The biggest sporting events to watch each month

The upcoming schedule is packed with major events across numerous sports including soccer, rugby union and cricket.
With horse racing and darts also in the mix, there is something to suit most sporting tastes between now and the end of 2023.
With that in mind, we have scoured the calendar to identify the biggest sporting events in each of the remaining months this year.
Premier LeagueThe start of the Premier League season is always eagerly anticipated and the launch of the 2023/24 football season will be no different in that respect.
The action gets underway on August 11 as newly-promoted Burnley welcome treble-winners Manchester City to Turf Moor.
There are several other standout games on the opening weekend including the clash between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park the following day.
Sunday features a blockbuster encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool – two clubs who massively underperformed during the 2022/23 season.
Rugby World CupWe implement some artistic licence for our second recommendation, with the Rugby World Cup running from early September to the end of October and one of the highlights of any sports watching calendar for 2023.
Hosts France kick off the tournament with a mouth-watering encounter against New Zealand, and both sides will be eager to start the tournament with a bang.
Other noteworthy games during the pool stage include South Africa vs Ireland, Wales vs Australia and England vs Argentina.
France, New Zealand and Ireland are among the favourites to lift the trophy, but two-time winners Australia could be dangerous if they build some momentum during the tournament.
ICC Men's Cricket World CupThe ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is another major tournament which spans almost two months, getting underway in early October and culminating with the final during November.
Several respected pundits have backed India to emerge victorious, and they will likely to be tough to beat given they are playing on home soil.
England will fancy their chances of lifting the trophy having won the T20 World Cup last year, while Pakistan could be dangerous if they produce their best form.
However, Australia's previous record of five tournament victories suggests they are the side the rest of the competition should fear most.
Breeders' CupHorse racing takes centre stage in early November as the prestigious Breeders' Cup World Championships are held at Santa Anita.
The two-day meeting has become a truly global affair in recent years, with fans of the sport clamouring to find reliable live streams when the event is staged.
The highlight of the meeting is undoubtedly the Breeders' Cup Classic – a ten-furlong Grade 1 race for thoroughbred horses aged three years or older.
Last year's winner was a Flightline, who romped eight-and-a-quarter lengths clear of the field to record the longest-ever winning margin in the history of the race.
World Darts ChampionshipThe 2023 sporting calendar ends in spectacular fashion with the World Darts Championship taking place at the iconic Alexandra Palace in London.
The event has become an integral part of the festive period in the United Kingdom, attracting a sizeable worldwide audience on live streaming platforms.
Several players will head into this year's tournament with a genuine chance of lifting the trophy including Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen, Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton.
However, the player to beat may well be 2021 champion Gerwyn Price, who has produced some sensational darts during the current season.