Ex-Newcastle ace scores from halfway line in Turkey

Former Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey scored from inside his own half whilst playing for Çaykur Rizespor on Sunday.
The 31-year-old is on loan at Rizespor from Nottingham Forest, and his first goal for the Turkish club was absolutely out of this world.
Shelvey's worldie came in the fifth minute of Rizespor's match against Istanbulspor, with the Englishman spotting the goalkeeper off his line and chipping the ball over him from the center circle.
The goal also helped Rizespor to secure a 2-1 victory, which was their first win in three games.
The ex-Charlton Athletic and Liverpool man famously scored a remarkably long-range goal whilst starring for Swansea City in 2014.