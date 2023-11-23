'Leaky' Man United's stadium trolled by Checkatrade

A giant billboard taking the mickey out of Manchester United has appeared just around the corner from Old Trafford.
The advert, erected by Checkatrade, a site that enables users to connect with tradespeople, pokes fun at the stadium's poor condition, most notably the roof that has been pictured leaking during heavy rain.
It nonetheless serves as a brutal reminder of the dire state of Old Trafford, particularly as it's just a stone's throw away from the stadium.
Whilst light-hearted in nature, the huge billboard is targeting the believed huge lack of investment made by the Glazer family in recent years, leaving them struggling both on off the pitch.