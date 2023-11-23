 'Leaky' Man United's stadium trolled by Checkatrade | inside World Soccer


'Leaky' Man United's stadium trolled by Checkatrade

Thursday, November 23, 2023

The dire state of Old Trafford has been criticised by Manchester United fans
Photo: @ManUtd

A giant billboard taking the mickey out of Manchester United has appeared just around the corner from Old Trafford.

The advert, erected by Checkatrade, a site that enables users to connect with tradespeople, pokes fun at the stadium's poor condition, most notably the roof that has been pictured leaking during heavy rain.

Photo: @Checkatrade

It nonetheless serves as a brutal reminder of the dire state of Old Trafford, particularly as it's just a stone's throw away from the stadium.

Whilst light-hearted in nature, the huge billboard is targeting the believed huge lack of investment made by the Glazer family in recent years, leaving them struggling both on off the pitch.

