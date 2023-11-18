Mansfield boss bans players from CELEBRATING goals

Nigel Clough, the manager of League Two side Mansfield Town, has put his foot down on his players celebrating goals wildly when they score.
The son of Nottingham Forest legend Brian believes that this is a waste of energy and that it is more important to focus on the game.
However, Clough concedes he won't deny his team a jubilant celebration should they score a decisive goal in the last minute.
Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham, the ex-Derby County and Burton Albion boss said:
I don't really see the point of celebrating goals when the game is still in the balance.
If you score a last-minute winner and you know it's almost the last kick of the game, then by all means. But do your celebrating at the end of the game, which is why we always go over to the supporters.
Clough went on to explain that the only appropriate time to celebrate is after an achievement.
Yes, you have that individual moment when you do score, but I think it goes a bit over the top.
Be a bit more reserved about it, save your energy certainly - because when they kick off, you have to go get the ball back.
At the end of the game, if you have been lucky enough to have won, then that's the time to celebrate.
Clough's policy is not the first of its kind. In 2013, legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson banned his players from celebrating goals in the 90th minute if they were losing the game. He believed that this would give the team a chance to score a late equaliser.