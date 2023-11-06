Overexcited Fluminense fan celebrates Copa Libertadores win with dildo (NSFW)

One Fluminense fan decided to celebrate the club's first-ever Copa Libertadores triumph by slapping himself in the face with a sex toy.
The most "WTF" celebration of all-time came after the Rio de Janeiro side beat Argentine giants Boca Juniors 2-1 to lift the Copa Libertadores.
The outpouring of emotions could be seen within the ground from fans and players alike, but the excitement became all too much for one supporter as he couldn't help but slap himself on his cheeks with a dildo.
Tô passando mal de rir pic.twitter.com/06i9BneIuX— FLA DA DEPRESSÃO (@_FlaDaDepressao) October 5, 2023