Sergio Ramos shown TWO red cards vs Real Sociedad

Sevilla star defender Sergio Ramos was shown TWO red cards during the closing stages of Sunday's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.
Over his career, and especially during his time at Real Madrid, Ramos was known for regularly getting sent off.
And the 37-year-old added another red card to his insane collection after reckless challenge left Sevilla with ten men in a 2-1 defeat at Sociedad.
Ramos, who was already on a yellow card, fouled Brais Méndez with a strong challenge that connected with the midfielder's shin.
Initially, the referee gave a foul and awarded a second yellow, but a VAR intervention called for the booking to be cancelled and replaced with a straight red card.
It meant that Ramos was shown two red cards, although only the matter will count.