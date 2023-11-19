Southampton legend hits out at David Beckham for posing with Bill Gates

Former Southampton star Matt Le Tissier has launched an odd criticism of David Beckham for posing for a photo with Bill Gates.
Back in December 2022, Beckham posted a photo of himself with the Microsoft co-founder on Instagram.
The pair met at an event for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with the likes of ex-Chelsea stars Didier Drogba and Michael Essien also in attendance.
Seeing the former England and Manchester United man rubbing shoulders with the famous billionaire sparked a bizarre criticism from Le Tissier, though.
A self-described "conspiracy realist", the 55-year-old has been a vocal critic of the media and figures such as Gates.
Le Tissier believes that Gates is part of a global conspiracy to control the world, and he is upset that Beckham would lend his name to such a cause.
Speaking on the Conversations with David Cotterill podcast, he said:
My stomach turned when I saw that picture of David Beckham with Bill Gates.
I mean, seriously, why? You were a good footballer, David, you weren't great. You weren't world-class. You were a very, very good footballer at what you did, you were very good.
Why are you getting involved with that bloke for? Do you have any idea what crimes he's committed?
Le Tissier has promoted conspiracy theories about Gates in the past, with the former Sky Sports pundit implying the billionaire played a part in the death of Tanzanian president John Magufuli during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.