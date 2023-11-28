The best goals of the 2023-24 Premier League season so far

We are over a third of the way into the 2023-24 Premier League season, and it's safe to say that it has lived up to expectations (or that least to this point).
Those who had a pre-season bet on football online on Arsenal to win the league will be feeling confident, as the Gunners sit at the top of the table.
However, it remains incredibly tight with Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa still hot on their tails.
It's not just the title race that has kept us on the edge of our seats though. There has been an array of high-scoring thrillers — with Chelsea and Man City's recent 4-4 draw a contender for game of the season already.
We've also seen a range of jaw-dropping goals in the first third of the season. So, as we wait to see how the rest of the campaign pans out, let's take a look back at some of the standout strikes thus far.
Alejandro Garnacho vs EvertonThe goal that sparked the idea for this article, Alejandro Garnacho scored what is likely to go down as the Goal of the Season when the Premier League resumed following the third international break of the campaign recently.
Diogo Dalot's cross was behind the young Argentine, but he backpedaled and pulled off an audacious overhead kick that left Jordan Pickford with no chance whatsoever.
It was Wayne Rooney vs Manchester City-esque, and a debate has been sparked between football fans over which goal is better.
Kaoru Mitoma vs Wolverhampton WanderersA goal that occurred on gameweek two of the season, Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring with a world-class solo effort as Brighton and Hove Albion thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 at Molineux Stadium.
The Japanese forward received a simple pass to the feet from Pervis Estupinan tight on the left byline, but he used his electric pace to leave his marker for dead and drove past several more Wolves defenders to get into the box, before opening up his body to send his effort beyond Jose Sa.
Mitoma was awarded the Goal of the Month award for August by the Premier League.
Bruno Fernandes vs BurnleyBruno Fernandes has scored an impressive 47 goals in 136 Premier League appearances for Manchester United, but this one is sure to feature prominently on the Red Devils captain's highlight reel.
Veteran defender Jonny Evans, who raised eyebrows when he arrived back at Manchester United this summer at 35 years of age, played a delightful ball over the top for Fernandes and it came down perfectly for the Portuguese midfielder to strike first-time into the far corner — leaving James Trafford with no chance.
The fantastic effort was awarded the Premier League Goal of the Month for September, marking the third time Fernandes has won the accolade — a record he now shares with Andros Townsend.
Saman Ghoddos vs BurnleyUnfortunately for Burnley — who are one of the favourites to be relegated in the online betting markets — they feature again, as Vincent Kompany's men were run ragged by Brentford in West London.
Bryan Mbeumo fired a rocket into the top corner from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 to the Bees, but it's Saman Ghoddos' effort from distance that gets the pick.
The Iranian chested down the Burnley defender's attempted headed clearance and smashed his effort into the back of the net from about 20 yards out on the half-volley — sending the fans behind the goal who were encouraging the 30-year-old to shoot into delirium.
Again, the goal was awarded the Premier League Goal of the Month for September.