Arsenal fans love Mesut Özil's savage tweet about Tottenham

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Mesut Özil is one of the revered figures among Arsenal supporters
Photo: @M10

Arsenal fans have reiterated their love for Mesut Özil after their former star took to social media to brand their rivals Tottenham Hotspur as "Bottle Job FC".

Despite an electric start to the season that saw Spurs win eight of their opening 10 games, they suffered their first league defeat of the season at home to Chelsea in a crushing 4-1 loss.

Spurs fell to a 2-1 defeat against West Ham United on Thursday night to see them go five matches without a win in the Premier League.

Whilst Ange Postecoglou's men topped the table for the three game-weeks in a row, their poor form has seen them slip to fifth place as they trail Arsenal by seven points who lead the league.

One statistic to arise at full-time will be a cause for concern for the Lilywhites, who sat top of the league at the end of October.

They are the first team in Premier League history to go winless in five consecutive matches despite having been a goal up.

Spurs are also the first side to fall to defeat in three successive games at home even though they went ahead in all of them.

And Özil, being one of the revered figures among Arsenal supporters, could not pass up an opportunity to clown his old rivals.

Mesut Özil takes brutal dig at Tottenham
Photo: @M10

Özil's taunt was met with a heap of praise from Gunners fans.

Arsenal fans love Mesut Özil's savage tweet about Tottenham
Photo: X

