Ex-Man Utd captain compares Serie A in 90s to today's Premier League

Former Manchester United and England skipper Paul Ince believes his era of Italian football was significantly stronger than the standard of today's Premier League.
Ince spent two years at Inter Milan between 1995 and 1997, making over 50 appearances and scoring 10 goals.
During the 1990s, Serie A teams owned 13 European trophies, six world-record transfers and six Ballon d'Or winners, plus every iconic star from Gabriel Batistuta to Zinedine Zidane
In an era where football legends graced the fields of Italy, Ince reflects on how the Serie A of his time compares with today's Premier League.
Speaking to DAZN Bet, the 56-year-old said:
I 100% think that the Serie A of my day is better than today's Premier League. I say that without a doubt!
If, in twenty years, you asked me who the best Premier League players were in 2023/24, I don't think too many names would come to mind. Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland may be the exceptions.
Teams like Man United don't have great players. They have plenty of good ones, but no great ones.
Compare that to the Italian league of the 1990s - people know about Roberto Baggio, Gabriel Batistuta, Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Roberto Carlos, George Weah, Franco Baresi, and Paolo Maldini. They were great, great players!
We haven't got that in today's Premier League. Lots of very good players, but only a few great ones.