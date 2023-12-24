Ex-Man Utd flop blames Erik ten Hag's tactics for goal drought

Former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst believes his unsuccessful stint at Old Trafford was partly down to the tactics employed by boss Erik ten Hag.
The Dutchman joined United on loan from Burnley after helping his country reach the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.
Despite earning a Carabao Cup medal and making an appearance in the FA Cup final, Weghorst endured a dismal time in front of goal in his five-month spell in Manchester.
The 6ft 6ins striker, who is now on loan at German club Hoffenheim, scored just two goals in 31 appearances.
Reflecting on his time with the Red Devils to The Mirror, Weghorst claimed ten Hag's tactics meant he was unable to become a regular goalscorer
They were super successful months in which we hardly lost. I was also very important for the team, as both a focal point of play and the hard-working link between midfield and attack.The 31-year-old has since been replaced by £64 million signing Rasmus Højlund, who is now statistically one of the worst finishers in the Premier League.
Only my goals were lagging behind. That gnawed at me and was the reason why I lost my starting place.
The Premier League is by far the toughest league in the world, with the best defenders. But we were rarely the dominant side creating chances. And the way we played was also different from what I was used to.
In Germany and Turkey, the teams always played for me. I was the end of the line, while at United I mainly had to ensure that others could excel. I think I managed that very well. But whichever way you look at it, I would have liked to score much more often.
Højlund is yet to score a goal in the Premier League, with many pointing out that United players are not servicing the 20-year-old former Atalanta forward.